Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital said on June 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.77%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 72.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.70 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMC is 0.03%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 992K shares. The put/call ratio of WMC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.78% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 98.78% from its latest reported closing price of 8.98.

The projected annual revenue for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is 41MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 130K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 75K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 68.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 212.95% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 75.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 326.51% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities and to a lesser extent Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and ABS. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

