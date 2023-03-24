Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.55%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 72.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.62 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.87%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.77% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 103.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.76.

The projected annual revenue for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is $41MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 89.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMC is 0.02%, an increase of 66.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.15% to 1,018K shares. The put/call ratio of WMC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 130K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 40.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 66K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 33.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Background Information

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities and to a lesser extent Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and ABS. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

