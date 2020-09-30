Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.87% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.07, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMC was $2.07, representing a -81.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.33 and a 51.09% increase over the 52 week low of $1.37.

WMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports WMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -59.5%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.