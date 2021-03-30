Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMC was $3.2, representing a -21.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.10 and a 133.58% increase over the 52 week low of $1.37.

WMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). WMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.23. Zacks Investment Research reports WMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.11%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMC Dividend History page.

