Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.35, the dividend yield is 7.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMC was $3.35, representing a -20.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.19 and a 77.72% increase over the 52 week low of $1.89.

WMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports WMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -43.86%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

