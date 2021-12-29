Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 26, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.17, the dividend yield is 11.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMC was $2.17, representing a -48.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.19 and a 8.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.

WMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports WMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -52.63%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wmc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.