Western Asset Mortgage Capital And Terra Property Trust To Merge

(RTTNews) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terra Property Trust, Inc. ("TPT") to form a real estate investment trust or REIT.

The entity will have around $1.2 billion in assets and $436 million of adjusted book value upon completion.

At the close of the merger TPT stockholders are expected to own around 76 percent of the newly formed company's outstanding stock and WMC stockholders are expected to own approximately 24 percent.

Upon completion of the merger TPT's executive chief Vik Uppal will serve as the CEO and Chairman of the combined company, which will be headquartered in New York.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the agreement terms, WMC will issue Class B shares to TPT stockholders as merger consideration. The number of shares to be given will be decided on an exchange ratio to be determined by dividing TPT's adjusted book value per share by WMC's adjusted book value per share.

The newly issued WMC Class B common shares will be similar to Class A common shares and will have dividend, distribution, and other rights, but they won't be registered on the New York Stock exchange. They will get converted into Class A common stock in one-third increments on the 6-, 12-, and 18-month anniversaries of the merger completion.

On Tuesday, shares of WMC closed at $9.30 up 1.75% or $0.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

