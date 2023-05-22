Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 3.50%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMU is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 17,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,795K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMU by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMU by 4.01% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMU by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMU by 24.92% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 745K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMU by 40.92% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. provides a portfolio of municipal obligations primarily rated investment grade at the time of purchase. The fund seeks to maximize current income that is exempt from Federal income tax, as is consistent with preservation of principal.

