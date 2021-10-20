Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.89% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.23, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $13.23, representing a -5.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.98 and a 9.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

MMU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

Interested in gaining exposure to MMU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MAAX with an decrease of -1.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMU at 0.99%.

