Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.25, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $13.25, representing a -2.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.58 and a 15.62% increase over the 52 week low of $11.46.

