Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.79, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $12.79, representing a -5.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.51 and a 31.3% increase over the 52 week low of $9.74.

