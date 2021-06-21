Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MMU the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.72, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $13.72, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 15.1% increase over the 52 week low of $11.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.