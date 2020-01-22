Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -22.41% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $13.89, representing a -10.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.44 and a 8.52% increase over the 52 week low of $12.80.

