Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that MMU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $12.88, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.07 and a 43.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.97.

