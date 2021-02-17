Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that MMU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.2, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $13.2, representing a -6.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.07 and a 47.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.97.

