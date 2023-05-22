Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.35%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAI is 0.04%, an increase of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 1,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 683K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAI by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAI by 9.38% over the last quarter.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAI by 104,516.53% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAI by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAI by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc., formerly Western Asset Income Fund, is a closed-end diversified investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.