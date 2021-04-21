Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that IGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.49, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGI was $21.49, representing a -9.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.80 and a 12.28% increase over the 52 week low of $19.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.