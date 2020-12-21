Dividends
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that IGI the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.19, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGI was $22.19, representing a -6.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.80 and a 47.44% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

