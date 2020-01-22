Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGI was $21.94, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.07 and a 17.96% increase over the 52 week low of $18.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.