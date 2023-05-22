Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.04%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 5.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGI is 0.09%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.71% to 3,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGI by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 635K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGI by 14.34% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGI by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 87.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGI by 694.70% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGI by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. provides a portfolio of primarily investment grade U.S. corporate fixed-income securities, with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024. The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

