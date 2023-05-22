Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 4.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBI is 0.09%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 7,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBI by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBI by 85.58% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 306K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is one of the world’s leading global fixed income managers. Founded in 1971, the firm is known for team management and proprietary research, supported by robust risk management and a long-term fundamental value approach.

