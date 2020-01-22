Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.81% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBI was $9.47, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.56 and a 10.76% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

