Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBI was $9.23, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.77 and a 26.27% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

