Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.73 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 2.77%, and the highest has been 8.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIW is 0.23%, an increase of 65.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 27,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 37.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIW by 72.72% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares, representing a decrease of 71.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIW by 43.28% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIW by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIW by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund provides a leveraged portfolio investing at least 80% in inflation-linked securities, with the ability to invest in other fixed-income assets including high-yield, emerging markets, structured products, commodities and currency. The fund seeks current income, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.