Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.62% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYI was $15.67, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.73 and a 15.05% increase over the 52 week low of $13.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HYI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

