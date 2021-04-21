Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.39, the dividend yield is 7.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYI was $15.39, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.58 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $12.61.

