Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that HYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 7.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYI was $15.34, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 11.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

