Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.77, the dividend yield is 7.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYI was $14.77, representing a -10.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.46 and a 51.64% increase over the 52 week low of $9.74.

