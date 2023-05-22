Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.05%, the lowest has been 6.93%, and the highest has been 11.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYI is 0.22%, an increase of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 7,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 2,256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYI by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYI by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 65.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYI by 167.62% over the last quarter.

Uncommon Cents Investing holds 313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYI by 93,967.83% over the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025. The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

