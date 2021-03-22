Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.01, the dividend yield is 7.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.01, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.10 and a 51.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.