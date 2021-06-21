Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that HIO the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.22, the dividend yield is 6.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.22, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.39 and a 13.73% increase over the 52 week low of $4.59.

