Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.14, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.20 and a 11.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HIO as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 4.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HIO at 4.21%.

