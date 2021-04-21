Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.16, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.16, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.18 and a 22.27% increase over the 52 week low of $4.22.

