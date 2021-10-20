Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.24, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.39 and a 7.82% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

HIO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hio Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

