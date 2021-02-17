Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.07, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.07, representing a -3.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.28 and a 69% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

