Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $4.93, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.28 and a 64.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

