Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.98, the dividend yield is 7.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $4.98, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.28 and a 66% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HIO as a top-10 holding:

  • Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 3.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HIO at 4.88%.

