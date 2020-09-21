Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.07, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.07, representing a -3.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.28 and a 69% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HIO as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 12.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HIO at 4.96%.

