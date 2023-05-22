Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.67%, the lowest has been 6.50%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIO is 0.18%, an increase of 22.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 46,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 8,259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIO by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 5,222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIO by 9.03% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 3,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIO by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 2,707K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIO by 100,039.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIO by 92.00% over the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a portfolio of primarily high-yield corporate debt securities Seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

