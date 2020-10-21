Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.58, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $6.58, representing a -7.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.12 and a 85.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page.

