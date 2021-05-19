Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.18, the dividend yield is 8.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $7.18, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.26 and a 31.5% increase over the 52 week low of $5.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page.

