Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.17, the dividend yield is 8.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $7.17, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.37 and a 22.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

