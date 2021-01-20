Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $6.83, representing a -4.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.12 and a 92.39% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

