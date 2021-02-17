Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.96, the dividend yield is 8.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $6.96, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.12 and a 96.06% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

