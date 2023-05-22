Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.24%, the lowest has been 7.72%, and the highest has been 15.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset High Income Fund II. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIX is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 6,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIX by 17.37% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIX by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 16.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIX by 38.52% over the last quarter.

GraniteShares ETF Trust - GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF holds 420K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIX by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing a decrease of 41.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIX by 93.76% over the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. offers a leveraged portfolio of high-yield corporate debt securities from both the U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, with strategic allocations to emerging markets and derivatives. The fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

