Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $10.16, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 12.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

