Dividends
EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $10.16, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 12.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHI


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular