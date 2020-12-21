Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.29, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $10.29, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.88 and a 67.32% increase over the 52 week low of $6.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

