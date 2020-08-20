Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.89, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $9.89, representing a -5.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.46 and a 60.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.15.

