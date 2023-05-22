Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.60%, the lowest has been 7.43%, and the highest has been 12.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Global High Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHI is 0.01%, a decrease of 59.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 3,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 39.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHI by 28.92% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHI by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 50.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHI by 46.63% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHI by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHI by 98,512.75% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. provides a global, leveraged portfolio of investment grade, below investment grade and emerging market fixed income securities. The fund seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of total return,

