Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that GDO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.98, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDO was $17.98, representing a -2.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.42 and a 61.98% increase over the 52 week low of $11.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GDO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

